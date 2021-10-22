Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,357 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,818 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth $42,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $74,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,505,881.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $495,455.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average is $85.88. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

