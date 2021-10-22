Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,166 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the first quarter valued at $1,525,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nevro by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,866,000 after acquiring an additional 44,675 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period.

Get Nevro alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVRO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $120.27 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.