Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 39,768 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 9,868.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,768 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REYN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REYN opened at $28.00 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

