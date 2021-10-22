Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 4,912 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MATX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 153.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after acquiring an additional 54,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 53,586 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Matson by 211.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 42,951 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the second quarter valued at about $2,595,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $61,041.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,091 shares in the company, valued at $20,615,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,613 shares of company stock worth $3,748,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.56 and a 1-year high of $91.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.85.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.54 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

