Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,776,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $30,757,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $18,661,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 643,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after buying an additional 236,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

