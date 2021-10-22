Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 1,089.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.21% of Arrow Financial worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 39,610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of AROW stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $575.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.13 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

