Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,875 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.59% of Strongbridge Biopharma worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter worth $66,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 178.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,595 shares during the period. 52.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ SBBP opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.58. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 66.82% and a negative net margin of 115.67%. The business had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

