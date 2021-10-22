Bank of Montreal Can Buys 11,242 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,830 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Shares of FHB opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

