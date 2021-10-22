Bank of Montreal Can Buys 11,733 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.28% of Sierra Bancorp worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $24.38 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $375.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

