Bank of Montreal Can Buys 5,497 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $35.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.26.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.