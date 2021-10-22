Bank of Montreal Can Buys 73,030 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 574.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,030 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of TimkenSteel worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

NYSE TMST opened at $12.79 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $590.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $327.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TimkenSteel news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMST. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.