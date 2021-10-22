Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,447 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,671,000 after purchasing an additional 121,574 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 768,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,136,000 after acquiring an additional 48,745 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after acquiring an additional 55,718 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of ENS opened at $77.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.76. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.