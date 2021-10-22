Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,888 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after buying an additional 770,922 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,872,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after buying an additional 1,178,208 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 1,669,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after buying an additional 144,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after buying an additional 214,895 shares during the last quarter.

ATRA opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.27. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,244.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

