Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $9,226,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,147,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,124,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,653,000 after purchasing an additional 125,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 449,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 116,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of PPC opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

