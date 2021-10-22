Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,555 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISBC stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

