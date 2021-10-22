Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,388 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,546 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397,198 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $56,631,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 17.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,000,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,021 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 59.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,501 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

