Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $13,966,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.65%.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

