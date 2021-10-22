Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.15 Million Stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 68,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Antares Pharma worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after buying an additional 249,427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 18.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.9% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRS. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $637.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

