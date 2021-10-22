Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of American Assets Trust worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 637,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $15,163,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,900,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 130.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $362,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $376,527.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,898. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

