Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 27.0% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,809,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 11.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,659,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 26.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

