Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,418,000 after purchasing an additional 720,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,386,000 after purchasing an additional 59,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 54,686 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,557,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 731,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.98. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

In related news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

