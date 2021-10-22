Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 973.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 44,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after buying an additional 204,870 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 109,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 389.7% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $53.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.