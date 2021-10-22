Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in MEDNAX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in MEDNAX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MEDNAX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

MD opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,069 shares of company stock worth $3,655,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

