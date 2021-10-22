Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,370 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 79,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.72 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.