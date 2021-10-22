Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,638 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

