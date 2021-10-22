Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,707 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $216,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

