Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 53,641 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.40% of Smith Micro Software worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $5.84 on Friday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $312.71 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at $18,332,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Dawson James assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

