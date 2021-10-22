Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 2,365.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,832 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Grifols in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Grifols by 18.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 17.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 18.3% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.49.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.71%. Analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRFS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Grifols Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.