Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGIH stock opened at $145.26 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

