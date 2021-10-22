Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 494.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.21% of REX American Resources worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in REX American Resources by 107.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 37.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.14. REX American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.09.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $195.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

