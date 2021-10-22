Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 136.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,092,000 after acquiring an additional 708,029 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,240,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after acquiring an additional 391,137 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,553,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,376,000 after acquiring an additional 348,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion and a PE ratio of 24.84. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

