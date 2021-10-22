Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of AAR worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AAR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AAR by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

In other AAR news, Director Michael Ross Boyce purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $156,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.53 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

