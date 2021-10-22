Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of FMBI opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

