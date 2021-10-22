Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,813 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEDL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,214 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vedanta during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 145,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

VEDL opened at $18.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. Vedanta Limited has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.992 dividend. This is a boost from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

Vedanta Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

