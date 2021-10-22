Bank of Montreal Can Sells 31,707 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,707 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,581,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,360,000 after purchasing an additional 117,906 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,194,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,987,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,738 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,932,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,242,000 after purchasing an additional 657,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 715,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

