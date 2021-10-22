Bank of Montreal Can Sells 42,460 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,460 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day moving average is $106.31.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

