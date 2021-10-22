Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,506 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 66.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total transaction of $57,234.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $84.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.