Bank of Montreal Can Sells 74,319 Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.32% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 455,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 76,762 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,678,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 326,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 1,555,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $6,844,684.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 5,450,064 shares of company stock valued at $22,421,396 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.45 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.51.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

