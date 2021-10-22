Bank of Montreal Can Sells 81,028 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,028 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VG. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,597,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,582,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after acquiring an additional 979,127 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 641.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 773,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 1,415,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 745,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Vonage in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

VG stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.00, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.85 million. Research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.