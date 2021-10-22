Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Magellan Health worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 52,786 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,562,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.95 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average is $94.40. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

