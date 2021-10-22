Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,374 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,634,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $72.29 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $86.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $698.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert J. Weyers acquired 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $228,302.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

