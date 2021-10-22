Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,629 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,067,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after purchasing an additional 130,809 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after acquiring an additional 90,386 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 165,740 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of SHOO opened at $43.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.