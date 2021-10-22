Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.55.

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $108.98 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $59.02 and a 12 month high of $110.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

