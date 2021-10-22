Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 12,629 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.57% of Mercer International worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mercer International by 75.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Mercer International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $145,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MERC shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mercer International from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.02.

MERC opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $680.19 million, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Mercer International Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $401.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Mercer International Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MERC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.