Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 4,069 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.47% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EELV opened at $25.21 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.