Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,047 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.23% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,429,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,664,037.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,777,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,764 shares of company stock worth $8,813,979. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

