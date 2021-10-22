Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 743.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,333 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Gevo worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 3.18. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a current ratio of 15.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

