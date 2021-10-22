Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 4,069 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.47% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 30,345 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 428.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 80,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

