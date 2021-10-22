Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 140,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.80% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPPI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,531.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 306,705 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,102.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 180,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 216,544 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 20,669 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 731,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 677,577 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.99 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $326.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPPI. B. Riley lowered their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

