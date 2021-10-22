Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Liberty Global by 569.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after buying an additional 2,641,360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after acquiring an additional 498,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,959 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,156 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 427,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 315,628 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBTYA. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

